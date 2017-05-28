Errol Spence Jr ended Kell Brook's reign in the 11th round. Kell Brook was stopped by Errol Spence Jr to lose the IBF world welterweight title in dramatic fashion at Bramall Lane. Brook, who underwent surgery on a broken right-eye socket eight months ago, sustained a heavily swollen left eye midway through the bout and never fully recovered. bbc 1:57:00 AM CEST