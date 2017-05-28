|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, May 28, 2017
England hope ICC Champions Trophy provides elusive title
In 42 years of trying England have never won a major global one-day international trophy but hopes are high they can finally put an end to that damning statistic as the host nation of next month's Champions Trophy. Eoin Morgan's men have come a long way in a short space of time since a humiliating....
afp-english 3:59:00 AM CEST
