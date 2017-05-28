|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, May 28, 2017
Bangladesh reinstalls controversial sari-clad statue after outcry
. The sculpture of a blindfolded woman wearing a sari and holding scales had been in place for less than six months when authorities removed it early Friday under pressure from hardliners, who said it was based on the Greek goddess of justice. Bangladesh on Sunday reinstalled a controversial statue....
HindustanTimes 2:58:00 PM CEST
