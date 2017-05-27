Main Menu

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Lebanon Grand Mufti announced that Saturday marks first day of Ramadan

Grand Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan announced on Thursday that Saturday, May 27, marks the first day of the holy month of Ramadan. “We have not been able to verify the sighting of the crescent moon of the holy month of Ramadan and accordingly tomorrow, Friday… will be the 30th day....

yalibnan 8:10:00 PM CEST

Tillerson rejects hosting Ramadan event at US State Dept.: Report

iran-daily 8:48:00 AM CEST

All you need to know about Ramadan

khaleejtimes 6:04:00 PM CEST

