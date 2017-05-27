|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, May 27, 2017
Lebanon Grand Mufti announced that Saturday marks first day of Ramadan
Grand Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan announced on Thursday that Saturday, May 27, marks the first day of the holy month of Ramadan. “We have not been able to verify the sighting of the crescent moon of the holy month of Ramadan and accordingly tomorrow, Friday… will be the 30th day....
yalibnan 8:10:00 PM CEST
