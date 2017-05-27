by Xinhua writer Hu Tao. BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese-developed aircraft have been in the global spotlight recently with a series of maiden flights of export-oriented models. China's first export-oriented armed helicopter, the Z-15E, made its maiden flight on May 18 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. xinhuanet_en 7:54:00 AM CEST