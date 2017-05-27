|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, May 27, 2017
Egypt Hits Militant Bases in Libya After Attack on Copts
Egypt answered a bloody machine-gun attack that killed dozens of Coptic Christians Friday with airstrikes on "terror bases" in Libya where the militant Islamist gunmen were believed to have trained. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi announced the retaliatory action in a televised address hours after....
voanews 1:10:00 AM CEST
