Saturday, May 27, 2017

BA passengers delayed by airport IT problems

skynews 12:32:00 PM CEST

British Airways flights grounded due to global system outage

iran-daily 8:23:00 PM CEST

British Airways outage creates London travel chaos; power issue blamed

jamaicaobserver 9:50:00 PM CEST

British Airways Cancels Flights Amid Global Computer Outage

nytimes 3:23:00 PM CEST

British Airways cancels flights due to 'major IT systems failure'

zdnet 6:12:00 PM CEST

Flag
United Kingdom (12)

Flag
United States (4)

Flag
India (3)

London(GB)

Belfast(GB)

Rome(US)

Mick Rix (2)

Terry Page (2)

Melissa Davis (1)

Alex Cruz (1)

John Strickland (1)

Phillip Norton (1)

British Airways (5)

Southwest Airlines (1)

American Airlines (1)

Facebook (1)

