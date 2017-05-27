Main Menu
Saturday, May 27, 2017
BA passengers delayed by airport IT problems
skynews 12:32:00 PM CEST
British Airways flights grounded due to global system outage
iran-daily 8:23:00 PM CEST
British Airways outage creates London travel chaos; power issue blamed
jamaicaobserver 9:50:00 PM CEST
British Airways Cancels Flights Amid Global Computer Outage
nytimes 3:23:00 PM CEST
British Airways cancels flights due to 'major IT systems failure'
zdnet 6:12:00 PM CEST
Countries
United Kingdom (12)
United States (4)
India (3)
Places
London(GB)
Belfast(GB)
Rome(US)
Related People
Mick Rix (2)
Terry Page (2)
Melissa Davis (1)
Alex Cruz (1)
John Strickland (1)
Phillip Norton (1)
Other Names
British Airways (5)
Southwest Airlines (1)
American Airlines (1)
Facebook (1)
