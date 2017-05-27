|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, May 27, 2017
Former U.S. national security adviser Brzezinski dies at age 89: daughter
Brzezinski's daughter Mika said on social media that her father died peacefully, but did not give the cause of his death. Brzezinski, the son of a Polish diplomat, was national security adviser for all four years of Jimmy Carter's presidency. He helped Carter contend with several international....
reuters 7:55:00 AM CEST
