Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Former U.S. national security adviser Brzezinski dies at age 89: daughter

Brzezinski's daughter Mika said on social media that her father died peacefully, but did not give the cause of his death. Brzezinski, the son of a Polish diplomat, was national security adviser for all four years of Jimmy Carter's presidency. He helped Carter contend with several international....

reuters 7:55:00 AM CEST

Former US national security adviser Brzezinski has died at age 89-daughter

jpost 5:39:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (13)

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (6)

Flag
China (3)

Flag
Afghanistan (3)

Flag
Poland (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Moscow(US)

Tehran(IR)

Peking(CN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Bill Clinton (1)

Michael Perry (1)

George Herbert Walker Bush (1)

George W. Bush (1)

Ruhollah Khomeini (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Cyrus Vance (1)

Zbigniew Brzezinski (1)

Jimmy Carter (1)

Lyndon Johnson (1)

Israel Peace Treaty (1)

Harold Brown (1)

Brendan O'Brien (1)

West Europe (1)

David Rockefeller (1)

Trilateral Commission (1)

North America (1)

Chase Manhattan Bank (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (1)

Johns Hopkins University (1)

State Department (1)

Columbia University (1)

Center for Strategic and International Studies (1)

Harvard University (1)

First World War (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Conflict

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.