Saturday, May 27, 2017
Brad Pitt, Courtney Love among mourners at Chris Cornell funeral
LOS ANGELES Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell was laid to rest on Friday in a funeral and memorial service at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery attended by celebrities Brad Pitt, Christian Bale and Courtney Love and the singer's family. Cornell, 52, was found dead in his hotel in Detroit last week hours after his band played a concert in the city.
reuters 1:24:00 AM CEST
