Saturday, May 27, 2017

Chipotle: Hackers did to our registers what our burritos did to your colon

Fast food chain cops to POS malware breach 26 May 2017 at 23:12, Shaun Nichols Fast-food chain Chipotle says hackers infected its point of sale terminals to gain access to card data from stores in 47 states and Washington, DC. The self-described "Mexican Grill" says that the malware was active....

Chipotle says malware hack stole customer payment info

usaToday 4:14:00 AM CEST

United States (3)

California Los Angeles(US)

Washington(US)

Chris Arnold (1)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (1)

Shaun Nichols Fast-food (1)

