Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Hillary Clinton says she beat Donald Trump in the election

Clinton then said the response from elected officials in Washington to Russia's efforts to impact the election and sway it in Trump's favor will be remembered for a long time. '(History) will judge whoever's in Congress now as to how they respond to what was an attack on our country,' she told New York Magazine.

dailymail 5:51:00 PM CEST

May 26, 2017 3:36PM EDT - Clinton takes veiled swipes at President in commencement address at Wellesley College | published: May 26, 2017 1:20PM EDT

theglobeandmail 12:08:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (9)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

New York City(US)

Boston(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Bill Clinton (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Pearl Harbor (1)

York Magazine (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (2)

Wellesley College (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.