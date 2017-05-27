|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, May 27, 2017
Hillary Clinton says she beat Donald Trump in the election
Clinton then said the response from elected officials in Washington to Russia's efforts to impact the election and sway it in Trump's favor will be remembered for a long time. '(History) will judge whoever's in Congress now as to how they respond to what was an attack on our country,' she told New York Magazine.
dailymail 5:51:00 PM CEST
