Saturday, May 27, 2017
Venezuela riot police flaming Molotov cocktails Maduro
After two months of demonstrations and bloody violence, retired military personnel joined demonstrators who marched on the Los Proceres complex, which houses the defence ministry. A 33-year-old man who was injured during a protest in the western city of Cabudare on Thursday died the following day,....
dailymail 2:59:00 AM CEST
