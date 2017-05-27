Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Hayastan All Armenian Fund approves 2017 fundraiser directions

13:52, 27 May, 2017 YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Hayastan All Armenian Fund confirmed this year’s fundraiser’s topics. Ara Vardanyan, executive director of Hayastan All Armenian Fund, told reporters the topics were discussed in the 26th session of the Board of Trustees, which were proposed by the president of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan.

armenpress 12:32:00 PM CEST

LIVE: Yerevan celebrating Europe Day

a1plus 1:40:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Hayastan All Armenian Fund (1)

Rights Reserved (1)

Ara Vardanyan (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts

RenewableEnergies

Agriculture

MARS-STAT

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.