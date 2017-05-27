Main Menu

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Deadly car bomb attack rocks Afghanistan's Khost

A suicide car bomber has attacked Afghan police providing security to US forces in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 18 people, government officials said. The bombing took place around 8:30am (04:00 GMT) on Saturday near a stadium and bus station in Khost City, Mubariz Zadran, a spokesman for the governor of Khost province, told Al Jazeera.

Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing after deadly exchange

Pakistan Reopens Afghan Border on 'Humanitarian Grounds'

