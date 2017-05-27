Main Menu

Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor announce separation

Los Angeles: Ben Stiller and his wife announced Friday that they are separating after 17 years of marriage. Stiller and actress Christine Taylor released a joint statement Friday announcing their breakup. They were married in May 2000 and have two children, who they said will remain their priority.

Ben Stiller, wife of 18 years Christine Taylor, announce separation

