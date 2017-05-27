|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, May 27, 2017
Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor announce separation
Los Angeles: Ben Stiller and his wife announced Friday that they are separating after 17 years of marriage. Stiller and actress Christine Taylor released a joint statement Friday announcing their breakup. They were married in May 2000 and have two children, who they said will remain their priority.
GulfDailyNews 2:12:00 PM CEST
