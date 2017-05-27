Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Tim Kaine's son charged for allegedly disrupting pro-Trump rally

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine's youngest son was among eight people charged for allegedly disrupting a March rally in support of President Trump. , of Minneapolis, was charged Friday with one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor counts of fleeing on foot and concealing his identity in public.

CBSnews 4:08:00 AM CEST

Tim Kaine’s son, 7 others, charged in protest of pro-Trump event

financialexpress 1:06:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (9)

Help about this topicPlaces

Minneapolis(US)

Saint Paul(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Timothy M. Kaine (4)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (2)

Donald Trump (2)

Associated Press (1)

Rights Reserved (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

United States Senate (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.