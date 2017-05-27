|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, May 27, 2017
|
|
Tim Kaine's son charged for allegedly disrupting pro-Trump rally
|
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine's youngest son was among eight people charged for allegedly disrupting a March rally in support of President Trump. , of Minneapolis, was charged Friday with one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor counts of fleeing on foot and concealing his identity in public.
CBSnews 4:08:00 AM CEST
|
|
|