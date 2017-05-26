|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, May 26, 2017
Greg Gianforte, Rob Quist in tight battle for Montana special election House seat
Tight battle between Gianforte, Quist in Montana special election. Tensions reached boiling point when the GOP candidate apparently choke-slammed a reporter. A woman fills out a ballot for the special election to fill Montana’s only U.S. House seat at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Billings, Mont.
