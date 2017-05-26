Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, May 26, 2017

Greg Gianforte, Rob Quist in tight battle for Montana special election House seat

Tight battle between Gianforte, Quist in Montana special election. Tensions reached boiling point when the GOP candidate apparently choke-slammed a reporter. A woman fills out a ballot for the special election to fill Montana’s only U.S. House seat at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Billings, Mont.

washtimes 6:05:00 AM CEST

Republican accused of 'bodyslam' wins Montana special election

afp-english 8:31:00 AM CEST

Republican in 'body slam' flap wins Montana election

theglobeandmail 12:45:00 PM CEST

The Latest: Journalist says Gianforte's account incorrect

nzherald 11:34:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (22)

Help about this topicPlaces

Bozeman(US)

Missoula(US)

Gallatin(US)

Atlanta(US)

Billings(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Barack Obama (2)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (1)

Bernie Sanders (1)

Mike Pence (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Paul Ryan (1)

Greg Gianforte (6)

Ben Jacobs (4)

Rob Quist (4)

Ryan Zinke (3)

Nathaniel Trumper (1)

Rachel Pauli (1)

Steve Bullock (1)

Clark Fork (1)

Alicia Acuna (1)

Montana Pavilion (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Fox News (3)

The Guardian (2)

The Washington Times (1)

Interior Department (1)

Congressional Budget Office (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.