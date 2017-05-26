Tight battle between Gianforte, Quist in Montana special election. Tensions reached boiling point when the GOP candidate apparently choke-slammed a reporter. A woman fills out a ballot for the special election to fill Montana’s only U.S. House seat at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Billings, Mont. washtimes 6:05:00 AM CEST