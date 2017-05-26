Main Menu

Friday, May 26, 2017

Taliban Assault on Afghan Military Base Kills 16 Soldiers

ISLAMABAD — The Taliban has attacked security outposts around a military base in southern Afghanistan, killing at least 16 government soldiers and wounding many others, officials said Friday. The overnight attack in the Shah Wali Kot district in Kandahar province triggered intense clashes, killing....

May 26, 2017 8:42AM EDTpublished: May 26, 2017 8:42AM EDT

Multiple Deaths In Taliban Attack On Army Base

