Friday, May 26, 2017
Taliban Assault on Afghan Military Base Kills 16 Soldiers
ISLAMABAD — The Taliban has attacked security outposts around a military base in southern Afghanistan, killing at least 16 government soldiers and wounding many others, officials said Friday. The overnight attack in the Shah Wali Kot district in Kandahar province triggered intense clashes, killing....
voanews 6:06:00 PM CEST
