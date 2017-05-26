Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, May 26, 2017

Two Days of Air Strikes Kill 50 Civilians in Eastern Syria

BEIRUT — An air strike Thursday evening killed at least 35 civilians, including family members of Islamic State fighters, in al-Mayadin, a town held by the jihadists near Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria, a war monitor reported. Two days of aerial bombardment in al-Mayadin have now killed a total of 50....

voanews 11:47:00 AM CEST

U.S.-led coalition air strikes in eastern Syria kill at least 35 civilians: monitor

theglobeandmail 2:22:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (7)

Flag
Iraq (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Rupert Colville (1)

Omar Abu Laila (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (7)

Human Rights Watch (3)

Britain-based Syrian Observatory (2)

High Commission (1)

SANA (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

TerroristAttack

Security

Conflict

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.