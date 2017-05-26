|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, May 26, 2017
Two Days of Air Strikes Kill 50 Civilians in Eastern Syria
BEIRUT — An air strike Thursday evening killed at least 35 civilians, including family members of Islamic State fighters, in al-Mayadin, a town held by the jihadists near Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria, a war monitor reported. Two days of aerial bombardment in al-Mayadin have now killed a total of 50....
voanews 11:47:00 AM CEST
