Friday, May 26, 2017

Oil drops after OPEC-led output cut extension falls below expectations

SINGAPORE Oil extended falls on Friday after tumbling in the previous session when OPEC and allied producers extended output cuts but disappointed investors betting on longer or larger supply curbs. At Thursday's meeting in Vienna, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and....

reuters 6:29:00 AM CEST

Peak demand for oil may bring with it yet more civil unrest, and the victims of collapsing oil-producing economies will look north and west for refuge

theglobeandmail 12:23:00 AM CEST

Opec and other oil-producing nations extend output cuts Opec and other oil-producing nations have extended their output cuts for an...

belfasttelegraph 1:04:00 AM CEST

Flag
United States (10)

Richard Pullin (1)

Cookie Policy (1)

Henning Gloystein (1)

Ann-Louise Hittle (1)

Greg McKenna (1)

Sherry Jacob-Phillips (1)

Wood Mackenzie (1)

OPEC (7)

Goldman Sachs (2)

West Texas Intermediate (1)

Petroleum Exporting Countries (1)

