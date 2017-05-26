|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, May 26, 2017
|
|
Oil drops after OPEC-led output cut extension falls below expectations
|
SINGAPORE Oil extended falls on Friday after tumbling in the previous session when OPEC and allied producers extended output cuts but disappointed investors betting on longer or larger supply curbs. At Thursday's meeting in Vienna, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and....
reuters 6:29:00 AM CEST
|
|
|