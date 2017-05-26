|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, May 26, 2017
|
|
12:22 Holland America Line Cruise Company Authorized to Sail to Cuba
|
26 de mayo de 2017, 00:22 Washington, May 26 (Prensa Latina) The US Holland America Line cruise company, based in Seattle, Washington, is joining the growing list of cruise lines offering voyages from the USA to Cuba. According to plans announced by the US company, the first 1,350-passenger Veendam....
plenglish 6:46:00 AM CEST
|
|
|