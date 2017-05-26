Main Menu

Friday, May 26, 2017

Nishikori fights way into Geneva Open semis

GENEVA – Kei Nishikori survived three match points and produced a thrilling comeback to beat South Africa’s Kevin Anderson 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) to reach the semifinals of the Geveva Open on Thursday. The world No. 9, recently hampered by a right wrist injury, made a great escape in the 10th game of the final set, when he was serving at 4-5 and 0-40.

