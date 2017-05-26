|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, May 26, 2017
|
|
Cut prices, pass GST benefits to customers: Govt tells telecom companies
|
The finance ministry today asked telecom companies to rejig costs and lower prices to pass on the benefits of tax rate reduction under GST to customers from July. Under the Goods and Services Tax regime, which will come into being from July 1, telecom services will attract an 18 per cent levy.
financialexpress 3:59:00 PM CEST
|
|
|