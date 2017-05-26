|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, May 26, 2017
|
|
The Facebook president and Zuck's racist rulebook
|
Illustration by D. Thomas Magee. Politics If a political campaign is an engine then propaganda is its oil, and its gas is the medium of communication with voters. The hacking of the DNC and tonnes of raw crude in propaganda mined out through WikiLeaks, Breitbart and Daily Stormer was black gold for the Trump campaign.
engadget 9:41:00 PM CEST
|
|
|