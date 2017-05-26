|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, May 26, 2017
After three years, its a new morning for India
By Anil Agarwal. Demonetisation was announced on November 8, 2016. That one night changed the fortunes of many and brought good luck to many others. History was created. Some slept peacefully while others could not sleep at all. But one thing was certain: whether it was an individual or a company, an honest taxpayer had no worries.
economictimes
