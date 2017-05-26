Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, May 26, 2017

After three years, its a new morning for India

By Anil Agarwal. Demonetisation was announced on November 8, 2016. That one night changed the fortunes of many and brought good luck to many others. History was created. Some slept peacefully while others could not sleep at all. But one thing was certain: whether it was an individual or a company, an honest taxpayer had no worries.

economictimes 10:10:00 PM CEST

India 'thinking big' and 'moving big': US lawmakers

financialexpress 9:54:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (25)

Flag
United States (5)

Flag
China (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Bob Orr (1)

Michael Bloomberg (1)

Narendra Modi (1)

Anil Agarwal (1)

New York (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Vedanta Resources (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TAXUD

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.