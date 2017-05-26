Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, May 26, 2017

Militants in Egypt attack bus carrying Christians, killing at least 26

CAIRO—Masked gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians south of the Egyptian capital on Friday, killing at least 26 people, including children, and wounding 25, officials said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which came on the eve of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

TorontoStar 2:34:00 PM CEST

26 killed in attack on Egypt Christians 50 mins ago World

ngrguardiannews 2:51:00 PM CEST

Israel condemns deadly terrorist attack in Egypt

ynetnews 5:29:00 PM CEST

Gunmen ambush Coptic Christians in Egypt; 26 killed

channelnewsasia 2:28:00 PM CEST

The Latest: Hezbollah condemns attack on Egyptian Copts

ABCnews 4:52:00 PM CEST

Gunmen attack killed 23 Christians in south Egypt: state TV

xinhuanet_en 12:40:00 PM CEST

Gunmen attack killed 26 Christians in south Egypt

xinhuanet_en 4:31:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Egypt (26)

Flag
Israel (5)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Al Qāhirah(EG)

Al Iskandariyah(EG)

Lebanon(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Abdel Fattah al-Sissi (3)

Mahmoud Abbas (1)

Mohammed Morsi (1)

Benjamin Netanyahu (1)

Fawzi Barhoum (1)

Khaled Megahed (2)

Samuel Monastery (2)

Ahmad Al Tayyeb (1)

Essam el-Bedawi (1)

North Sinai (1)

Saint Mark (1)

Martin Schaefer (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (4)

Xinhua News Agency (2)

Hamas (2)

Hezbollah (2)

Muslim Brotherhood (1)

Orthodox Church (1)

Al-Azhar (1)

Health Ministry (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.