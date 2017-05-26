|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, May 26, 2017
Man arrested in further Manchester raids
Eight men are in custody in connection with Monday's attack Counter-terror police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have carried out fresh raids, searching addresses in Manchester and Merseyside. One man was arrested in the Moss Side area of Manchester in the early hours of this morning and detectives searched a property in St Helens.
RTERadio 8:48:00 AM CEST
