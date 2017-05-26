Main Menu

Friday, May 26, 2017

Egrant saga: From Daphne to Simon, and now to Putin

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat yesterday said that he has been informed by two security service agencies from allied countries that the Egrant whistleblower story was invented by the Russians as payback for Malta’s decision to refuse entry to a Russian naval refueling tanker taking part in the Syrian conflict.

MaltaIndipendent 5:13:00 AM CEST

Watch: ‘Malta will survive as financial services jurisdiction’

timesofmalta 11:07:00 AM CEST

Joint Research Center

