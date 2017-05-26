Main Menu

Friday, May 26, 2017

91 killed in Sri Lanka floods, landslides

Flooding and landslides killed at least 91 people and left another 110 missing in Sri Lanka as the monsoon set in Friday, dumping record rainfalls in many parts of the island, authorities said. About 20,000 people were also driven out of their homes in the south and western parts of the country, the Disaster Management Centre said.

Monsoon floods, landslides kill 91 in Sri Lanka

Floods, landslides kill at least 91 in Sri Lanka

Severe rain affects more than 500,000 Sri Lankans; many areas flooded

Flag
Sri Lanka (28)

Sri Lanka(LK)

Colombo(LK)

Galle(LK)

Kalutara(LK)

Disaster Management (3)

Dunesh Gankanda (2)

Branch Disaster Response Teams (2)

Military Spokesman Roshan Senevirathne (1)

North West (1)

Priyantha Jayakody (1)

Various Locations (1)

United Nations (2)

Red Cross (1)

