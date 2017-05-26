|News ClusterEnglish

Friday, May 26, 2017
91 killed in Sri Lanka floods, landslides
Flooding and landslides killed at least 91 people and left another 110 missing in Sri Lanka as the monsoon set in Friday, dumping record rainfalls in many parts of the island, authorities said. About 20,000 people were also driven out of their homes in the south and western parts of the country, the Disaster Management Centre said.
Hindu 4:22:00 PM CEST
