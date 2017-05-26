|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, May 26, 2017
Embattled Russian envoy could head new U.N. counterterror office
UNITED NATIONS -- U.S. relations with Russia have become only more complicated with the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller to look into Moscow's alleged ties with the Trump administration -- allegations focused, in part, around meetings held with Now it appears that Vladimir Putin is setting his sights on the United Nations.
CBSnews 5:01:00 PM CEST
