Friday, May 26, 2017

Embattled Russian envoy could head new U.N. counterterror office

UNITED NATIONS -- U.S. relations with Russia have become only more complicated with the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller to look into Moscow's alleged ties with the Trump administration -- allegations focused, in part, around meetings held with Now it appears that Vladimir Putin is setting his sights on the United Nations.

CBSnews 5:01:00 PM CEST

Trump to set up 'war room' to repel attacks over Russia probe, officials

reuters 10:23:00 PM CEST

Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner a focus in Russia probe: US media

expressindia 6:00:00 AM CEST

Jared Kushner Reportedly Under FBI Scrutiny in Russia Probe

haaretz 4:54:00 AM CEST

May 25, 2017 8:17PM EDT - Trump’s son-in-law is being investigated because of his meetings in December and other possible interactions with the Russian ambassador and a banker from Moscow | published: May 25, 2017 6:55PM EDT

theglobeandmail 4:30:00 AM CEST

Lieberman latest person to withdraw from FBI director search

AP 12:36:00 AM CEST

Trump at NATO: How Manchester delayed alliance&amp;#39;s reckoning with Russia

news-yahoo 9:07:00 PM CEST

Gov't eyes more Russian tourists with Moscow agreement

abs-cbnnews 1:31:00 AM CEST

Putin holds meeting with Russian security council

itartass_en 3:40:00 PM CEST

Giorgi Menabde

jamestown 2:18:00 AM CEST

