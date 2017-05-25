|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, May 25, 2017
|
|
Federal Court Upholds Block On Trump Administration Travel Ban
|
A U.S. federal appeals court has handed the Trump administration another setback, ruling to continue the block on the revised travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries. In a 10-3 decision, judges in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, upheld on May 25 a lower....
rferl 9:55:00 PM CEST
|
|
|