Thursday, May 25, 2017

Federal Court Upholds Block On Trump Administration Travel Ban

A U.S. federal appeals court has handed the Trump administration another setback, ruling to continue the block on the revised travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries. In a 10-3 decision, judges in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, upheld on May 25 a lower....

rferl 9:55:00 PM CEST

U.S. Appeals Court Maintains Block on Trump Travel Ban

naharnet-en 9:54:00 PM CEST

United States (13)

Richmond(US)

Donald Trump (1)

Omar Jadwat (1)

Roger Gregory (1)

San Francisco (1)

Jeffrey Wall (1)

Supreme Court (3)

Circuit Court (3)

White House (1)

American Civil Liberties Union (1)

