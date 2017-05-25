Main Menu

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Coinbase suffers outages amid bitcoin surge

Coinbase said on Thursday it suffered outages this week as the bitcoin exchange saw "unprecedented traffic and trading," with the digital currency hitting record levels. Bitcoin fell as much as 6.5 percent to $2,263.72 at around 1730 GMT on Thursday, but rebounded shortly after to hit a fresh all-time high of $2,760.

reuters 10:17:00 PM CEST

Bitcoin soars above $2,400 to all-time high

tribune 7:10:00 AM CEST

Jeffrey Gundlach

