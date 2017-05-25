|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, May 25, 2017
|
|
Asian shares hit two-year high after Fed signals gradual tightening
|
TOKYO Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS advanced 0.
reuters 5:18:00 AM CEST
|
|
|