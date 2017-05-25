|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Spirit of tolerance is what makes us Indians: President Pranab Mukherjee
Delivering the Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture, the president also said that the press would be failing in its duty if it does not pose questions to the powers. -- Read his full speech HERE IMAGE: President Pranab Mukherjee speaks during the Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo.
rediff 5:50:00 PM CEST
