Thursday, May 25, 2017

Vermont governor vetoes marijuana bill, wants changes made

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday vetoed a bill that would have made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana but indicated that he was willing to work with the Legislature on a compromise. Scott said he was sending the bill back with suggestions for....

news-yahoo 7:27:00 PM CEST

VT governor vetoes marijuana legislation, saying, "We must get this right"

CBSnews 5:23:00 AM CEST

New Hampshire Legislature (1)

Phil Scott (1)

Laura Subin (1)

Vermont Governor Phil Scott (1)

Some Vermonters (1)

