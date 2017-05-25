|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Vermont governor vetoes marijuana bill, wants changes made
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday vetoed a bill that would have made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana but indicated that he was willing to work with the Legislature on a compromise. Scott said he was sending the bill back with suggestions for....
news-yahoo 7:27:00 PM CEST
