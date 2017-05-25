Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Why is the BBC endlessly plugging sponser?

He said: 'The BBC is risking its impartiality. The one thing people want from the BBC is to be totally neutral. If it offers too much attention for a sponsor, that is the risk. 'It's an important thing. The BBC have to be careful.' He said that a certain amount of coverage of advertising from sponsors is inevitable.

dailymail 2:52:00 AM CEST

BBC’s digital download store to close due to the rise of streaming

engadget 2:57:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Morecambe(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Chelsea Flower Show (2)

James Doran Webb (1)

Carol Vorderman (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.