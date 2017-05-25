Main Menu

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Oil prices rise as market expects extended production cut

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, supported by confidence that an OPEC-led output cut aimed at tightening supply would be extended to all of 2017 and the first quarter of next year. Brent futures rose to $54.28 per barrel by 0602 GMT, up 13 cents from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $51.

cyprusweekly 5:58:00 AM CEST

Saudi minister confident oil output deal will work

afp-english 12:38:00 PM CEST

OPEC meets to extend oil cuts for up to one year

channelnewsasia 10:13:00 AM CEST

Nigeria accepts OPEC’s production ceiling, but..

vanguardngr 12:13:00 PM CEST

United States (16)

Russian Federation (9)

Saudi Arabia (6)

Ar Riyad(SA)

Dmitry Zhdannikov (1)

Saudi Arabia (3)

Chris Beauchamp (1)

Ahmad Ghaddar (1)

Vladimir Soldatkin (1)

Dale Hudson (1)

Noureddine Boutarfa (1)

Gary Ross (1)

Khalid al-Falih (1)

Shadia Nasralla (1)

John Driscoll (1)

OPEC (21)

Petroleum Exporting Countries (3)

West Texas Intermediate (2)

Brent Crude (1)

Goldman Sachs (1)

BNP Paribas (1)

