Thursday, May 25, 2017

Reporter describes Montana altercation: 'I never touched or came close to Gianforte'

The reporter who says Montana congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body-slammed him said Thursday: "I never touched or came close to Gianforte." Gianforte was charged overnight with misdemeanor assault after a confrontation with Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian who had asked him a question about health care.

cnn 1:34:00 PM CEST

Attacks on the Political Press Are Becoming All Too Literal

time 4:52:00 PM CEST

GOP candidate for US House charged with assaulting reporter in Montana

dailynews 3:48:00 PM CEST

Greg Gianforte, G.O.P. House Candidate, Is Accused of ‘Body-Slamming’ Guardian Reporter

nytimes 6:08:00 AM CEST

Flag
United States (16)

Gallatin(US)

New York City(US)

Bozeman(US)

Donald Trump (5)

John McCain (2)

Paul Ryan (2)

Mike Pence (1)

Lindsey Graham (1)

Sarah Palin (1)

Charles Schumer (1)

Greg Gianforte (6)

Ben Jacobs (4)

Ryan Zinke (2)

Shane Scanlon (2)

Tom Price (1)

West Virginia (1)

Scott Sales (1)

Brian Gootkin (1)

Alicia Acuna (1)

Rob Quist (1)

The Guardian (6)

Fox News (6)

Congressional Budget Office (3)

Democratic Congress (1)

Communications Commission (1)

Congressional Committee (1)

Facebook (1)

Interior Department (1)

