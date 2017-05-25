|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Reporter describes Montana altercation: 'I never touched or came close to Gianforte'
The reporter who says Montana congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body-slammed him said Thursday: "I never touched or came close to Gianforte." Gianforte was charged overnight with misdemeanor assault after a confrontation with Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian who had asked him a question about health care.
cnn 1:34:00 PM CEST
