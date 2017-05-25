|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, May 25, 2017
|
|
Singapore maintains 2017 growth forecast as economy expands 2.7% in Q1
|
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s economy clocked a quicker-than-expected 2.7 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Thursday (May 25). The ministry also said it will maintain its growth forecast for the year at 1 to 3 per....
channelnewsasia 3:29:00 AM CEST
|
|
|