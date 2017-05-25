|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Duterte threatens nationwide martial law
Local police chief beheaded, priest among hostages. MANILA, May 24, (AFP): Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened Wednesday to impose martial law nationwide to combat the rising threat of terrorism, after Islamist militants beheaded a policeman and took Catholic hostages while rampaging through a southern city.
arabtimes 5:42:00 AM CEST
