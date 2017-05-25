Main Menu

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Jakarta bus station double suicide bombing kills three police officers

Two suspected suicide bombers killed three Indonesian police officers and injured 10 people on Wednesday night in twin blasts near a bus station in the eastern part of the capital, police have said. The explosions went off minutes apart on Wednesday night at Jakarta's Kampung Melayu terminal, police said.

MaltaToday 9:21:00 AM CEST

Jakarta bombings fit pattern of Islamic State activity

oxfordanalytica 2:18:00 PM CEST

Jokowi condems E. Jakarta bombings, calls on nation to remain united

JakartaPost 6:55:00 AM CEST

