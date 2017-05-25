|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, May 25, 2017
|
|
Jakarta bus station double suicide bombing kills three police officers
|
Two suspected suicide bombers killed three Indonesian police officers and injured 10 people on Wednesday night in twin blasts near a bus station in the eastern part of the capital, police have said. The explosions went off minutes apart on Wednesday night at Jakarta's Kampung Melayu terminal, police said.
MaltaToday 9:21:00 AM CEST
|
|
|