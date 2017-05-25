Main Menu

Thursday, May 25, 2017

NATO members wait to hear where Trump stands on alliance's existence

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel in Brussels on Wednesday. America's oversized role in NATO seems to bother Trump more than it did his predecessors. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press) The new headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty....

CBC 10:07:00 AM CEST

SitRep: Trump in Brussels; NATO Joins ISIS Fight it’s Already Fighting; Navy Challenges China

news-yahoo 4:26:00 PM CEST

Trump handshake showdown: France's Macron just won't let go

AP 4:28:00 PM CEST

Macron fails to woo Trump’s support on Paris agreement

vanguardngr 7:19:00 PM CEST

Trump meets EU chiefs in Brussels

manilatimes 12:27:00 PM CEST

Trump arrives in Brussels amid protest against him

xinhuanet_en 1:42:00 AM CEST

Trump meeting with EU leaders

AP 11:43:00 AM CEST

Forget Trump White House, Belgium shows Melania the surreal

asiatimes 12:27:00 PM CEST

Belgian PM welcomes Trudeau ahead of NATO summit

theglobeandmail 1:03:00 PM CEST

United States (17)

Russian Federation (7)

China (3)

France (3)

Moscow(US)

New York City(US)

Peking(CN)

Donald Trump (11)

Emmanuel Macron (5)

Charles Michel (4)

Jean-Claude Juncker (4)

Donald Tusk (4)

Jens Stoltenberg (3)

George W. Bush (1)

Viktor Yanukovich (1)

René Magritte (1)

Oana Lungescu (1)

Roger Wicker (1)

Antonio Tajani (1)

Theresa May (1)

Federica Mogherini (1)

Harry Harris (1)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (1)

Justin Trudeau (3)

Rex Tillerson (2)

Kairi Saar-Isop (1)

West Bank (1)

Salman Abedi (1)

Gauthier Destenay (1)

Donald J. Trump (1)

Michel Draguet (1)

Katsutoshi Kawano (1)

Justin Rood (1)

Amber Rudd (1)

Emily Tamkin (1)

Jeffrey L. Harrigian (1)

Isnilon Hapilon (1)

Paul Manafort (1)

Ariana Grande (1)

Michael Flynn (1)

Does Trump (1)

Follow Lemire (1)

Brigitte Trogneux (1)

Adam Rawnsley (1)

David Satter (1)

Melania Trump (1)

Harjit Sajjan (1)

NATO (40)

European Union (19)

Islamic State (7)

European Commission (4)

Member States (3)

European Council (3)

G8 (3)

Abu Sayyaf (2)

New York Times (2)

White House (1)

Wall Street Journal (1)

United States Navy (1)

Washington Post (1)

Paris Agreement (1)

The Washington Times (1)

European Parliament (1)

Air Force (1)

Brussels Airport (1)

The Pentagon (1)

United Nations (1)

Financial Times (1)

Radio Free Europe (1)

Marine One (1)

Pacific Command (1)

Climate Change Conference (1)

