Thursday, May 25, 2017
GOP health bill that passed House leaves 23M more uninsured in 10 years
The Republican health care plan will reduce the federal deficit by $119 billion oven ten years and leave 23 more Americans without health insurance compared to current law, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The bill, known as the American Health Care Act,....
ABCnews 1:26:00 PM CEST
