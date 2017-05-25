Main Menu

Thursday, May 25, 2017

GOP health bill that passed House leaves 23M more uninsured in 10 years

The Republican health care plan will reduce the federal deficit by $119 billion oven ten years and leave 23 more Americans without health insurance compared to current law, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The bill, known as the American Health Care Act,....

ABCnews 1:26:00 PM CEST

Health care bill would drive up premiums for millions, CBO finds

CBSnews 8:53:00 PM CEST

Will the Republican Health Care Bill Really Lower Premiums?

time 9:27:00 PM CEST

