|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
|
|
Trump Comes to Israel Citing a Palestinian Deal as Crucial
|
Donald Trump visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City on May 22, 2017 MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images. President Trump began a two-day visit to Israel on Monday with a blunt assessment for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: If Israel really wants peace with its Arab neighbors, the cost will be....
yalibnan 4:50:00 AM CEST
|
|
|