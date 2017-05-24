Main Menu

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

CPEC may further ignite India-Pakistan tension: UN report

A UN report has stated concerns that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor may create more tension between India and Pakistan. The report titled ‘The Belt and Road Initiative and the Role of Escap’ was released by the UN’s Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Escap) at China’s request.

tribune 8:17:00 AM CEST

‘Hotel industry at cusp of revival due to CPEC’

tribune 6:44:00 AM CEST

No extra motivation needed to play against Pakistan: Kohli

rediff 2:45:00 PM CEST

Pakistan air force chief says will give befitting response to ‘misadventure by enemy’ May 24, 2017 16:18 IST

HindustanTimes 12:49:00 PM CEST

CPEC route through Kashmir could create tension with India: UN report

HindustanTimes 1:34:00 PM CEST

Flag
India (31)

Flag
Pakistan (8)

Flag
United Kingdom (6)

Flag
China (3)

Flag
South Africa (3)

Mumbai(IN)

Karachi(PK)

Islamabad(PK)

London(GB)

Birmingham(GB)

Peking(CN)

Virat Kohli (2)

Xi Jinping (1)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (1)

Sohail Aman (2)

Radio Pakistan (1)

New Delhi (1)

Asia Pacific (1)

Central Asian States (1)

Muhammad Zubair (1)

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (1)

Hitesh Harisinghani (1)

Shamshad Akhtar (1)

Universal Service Fund (1)

Air Force (5)

State Bank (1)

World Cup (1)

Express Tribune (1)

