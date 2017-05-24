|News ClusterEnglish
CPEC may further ignite India-Pakistan tension: UN report
|
A UN report has stated concerns that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor may create more tension between India and Pakistan. The report titled ‘The Belt and Road Initiative and the Role of Escap’ was released by the UN’s Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Escap) at China’s request.
