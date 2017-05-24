Main Menu

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

People of Manchester will pull together, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says the “hearts and minds” of everyone at Manchester United are with those affected by the horrific attack that killed 22 people and injured many more. An explosion rocked the city on Monday evening when a bomb was let off at the end of a concert by pop star Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena.

timesofmalta 9:22:00 AM CEST

Manchester United win Europa League

thedailystarBD 11:55:00 PM CEST

