Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

‘Poor’ Punjab tries to holds on to existing industry

Chandigarh: After making an effort to attract new industry to Punjab last month, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh reached out to the existing industry and promised to put an end to red-tapism and incentivize them in the new industrial policy. "I know we keep talking about new industry, but it is....

timesofindia 4:22:00 AM CEST

CM Amarinder Singh meets industrialist: Minister backs industrialists’ plea to rein in truck unions

expressindia 8:41:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (10)

Help about this topicPlaces

Rajasthan(IN)

Amritsar(IN)

Mumbai(IN)

Chandigarh(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Rana Gurjit (3)

Capt Amarinder Singh (3)

Patti-Makhu Rail (2)

Punjab Congress (2)

Mandi Gobindgarh (2)

India News (1)

Rakesh Goyal (1)

Sunil Jakhar (1)

Bhagwan Das (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Indian Express (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Competition

Agriculture

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.