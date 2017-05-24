|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
‘Poor’ Punjab tries to holds on to existing industry
Chandigarh: After making an effort to attract new industry to Punjab last month, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh reached out to the existing industry and promised to put an end to red-tapism and incentivize them in the new industrial policy. "I know we keep talking about new industry, but it is....
timesofindia 4:22:00 AM CEST
