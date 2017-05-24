|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Linde board to vote on Praxair deal next week: WirtschaftsWoche
FRANKFURT German industrial gases group Linde's ( LING.DE ) supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair ( PX.N ), German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations. The merger agreement is as good as finished, it said on Wednesday.
reuters 12:44:00 PM CEST
