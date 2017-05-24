Main Menu

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Linde board to vote on Praxair deal next week: WirtschaftsWoche

FRANKFURT German industrial gases group Linde's ( LING.DE ) supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair ( PX.N ), German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations. The merger agreement is as good as finished, it said on Wednesday.

reuters 12:44:00 PM CEST

Linde, Praxair reach agreement on details of merger

channelnewsasia 6:12:00 PM CEST

