Wednesday, May 24, 2017
British stocks edge up helped by M&S but miners weigh
UK blue chips rose on Wednesday, helped by gains in Marks & Spencer following results and stronger healthcare stocks though weaker miners kept a lid on the British market. The FTSE rose 0.2 percent to 7,500.04 points by 0959 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index was up 0.15 percent, just shy of a fresh record high hit on Tuesday.
financialexpress 2:41:00 PM CEST
