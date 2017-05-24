|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
|
|
Trump discussed bombing North Korea in Duterte phone call
|
The pair start off discussing Mr Duterte's crackdown on drug dealers in the Philippines, which has seen thousands of people shot dead by vigilantes, which Mr Trump praises. Mr Duterte then mentions a Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, saying that other leaders are 'really nervous about the situation in the Korean peninsula.
dailymail 10:42:00 AM CEST
|
|
|